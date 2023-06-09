PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced electrical work underway at the intersection of North Knoxville Avenue and Pioneer Parkway will continue into next week.

The project requires intermittent lane closures on Knoxville as well as the eastbound Pioneer Parkway right-turn lane onto southbound Knoxville, according to IDOT.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area or just avoid the area when possible. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

Accomplishments through the third year of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements.

