IDOT leaders urge road safety for National Work Zone Awareness Week

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Students at Midwest Technical Institute in East Peoria released orange balloons to kick off National Work Zone Awareness Week.

“Everybody wants to go home at the end of the day, whether you work in an office or out in a construction zone,” said Nick Volk, Field Engineer for construction projects in Peoria County.

The color orange represents a safety or work zone.

“Despite flashing arrow boards, speed warnings, and barricades, many drivers don’t slow down,” said Dane Simpson from the Great Plains Labor and Employers Cooperation and Education Trust.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), there were 37 work zone deaths in 2020. This included 25 drivers, eight passengers, two pedestrians, and two road workers.

In 2021, there have already been 12 Scott’s Law violations.

Kensil Garnett, a Region 3 Engineer for IDOT, said four out of five work zone deaths are the driver, not the worker.

“When you see orange, you need to slow down,” Garnett said.

The theme this year for Work Zone Awareness Week is “Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives.”