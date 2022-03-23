PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that more construction will be coming to the Peoria area Wednesday.

According to an IDOT press release, construction on the Interstate 474/Illinois 6 overpasses at I-74 in Peoria will begin on March 28.

The work will require lane closures in both directions of I-74 for approximately three weeks.

Motorists should expect delays, and allow for extra time for trips through the area. IDOT also encourages drivers to avoid the area when possible.

This project is part of 3,500 miles of highway and nine million square feet of bridge deck that is being improved as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

More information on IDOT projects is available on its website.