IDOT planning to begin resurfacing project on McNaughton Bridge

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that they will begin a resurfacing project on the John T. McNaughton Bridge in Pekin starting Monday, April 12.

The left lane will be closed in both directions during the resurfacing. IDOT said drivers should expect delays when navigating the area, and they should find alternate routes when possible.

The resurfacing project is expected to be completed in a week.

Funding for the project comes from the Rebuild Illinois capital program.