CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD/WYZZ) — Three major bridges in Central Illinois are undergoing major renovations, and Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) spokesperson Paul Wappel gave updates on the progress of each project.

For the McClugage Bridge, he said work on the new eastbound span of the bridge across the Illinois River is about 75% complete. Most of the substructure is finished, but there is still work to be done on the concrete deck surfaces and the steel construction.

The arch is planned to be moved into place sometime in mid-December depending on the weather. The new McClugage Bridge is expected to open to traffic either late summer or early fall in 2024.

Moving on to the Bob Michel Bridge, Wappel said that only two deck overlay sections remain, and most of the new parapet wall has been installed.

Beams were successfully installed back in September, which he said is a “significant step” towards enhancing traffic flow in East Peoria.

With widened lanes, there will be more space for left-turn traffic. The new pavement on the Peoria side of the bridge is also nearing completion. The project is expected to be completed in late November or early December, but there is no official date yet. He added that the project is “on budget”.

As for the Lacon Bridge, Wappel said the project is nearly finished.

The last bridge deck overlay section was put in place last week. Structural steel repairs, electrical work, and bridge painting are all almost done.

Workers are also in the process of installing drainage systems at the channel piers. Since overlay work is complete, the bridge deck will be grooved in order to provide surface friction for riders.

Paving a portion of the marina parking area will take place in the near future. The project is on schedule to be completed next month.