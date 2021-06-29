IDOT reminding public to practice caution near floodwaters

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is reminding the public to practice caution while driving near flood waters Tuesday.

According to a IDOT Press release, rain forced a closure in both directions on I-55 south of Bloomington Friday. Heavy rain caused damages to the interstate, that were temporarily repaired and reopened Saturday afternoon.

IDOT warns that with more rain expected in Illinois this week, drivers should continue to take steps to stay safe when flooding occurs.

Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads: Turn around, don’t drown.

Even if a road covered by water seems shallow enough to cross, do not attempt to cross it.

Seek higher ground if your vehicle stalls in a flooded area; do not attempt to push your vehicle out of the water.

Anticipate longer driving distances and travel times to get to your destination.

Please follow any posted detours.

Keep your cell phone charged.

Ask yourself if your trip is really necessary and can be postponed.

IDOT stated that it plans to have permanent repairs to I-55 at a later date. More information about road closures and constructions is available on IDOT’s website.