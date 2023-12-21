PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has announced that it will be opening lanes throughout the state where possible for the upcoming holiday weekend.

The lanes that can be opened will be open beginning Friday at 3 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. Christmas Day and 3 p.m. Dec. 29 until 11:59 p.m. New Year’s Day.

There are a few exceptions in the area. The following lanes will remain closed through the weekend:

Peoria County

Eastbound War Memorial Drive (U.S. 150) at Adams Street (Illinois 29) in Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Adams Street (Illinois 29) between Lorentz Avenue and Eureka Street; lane reductions continue.

McLean County

Old U.S. 51 about a mile north of Heyworth; closed, no detour.

As these closures are still in effect throughout the holidays, motorists can expect some delays in these areas and should allow extra time for trips in the areas.

For a full list of closures, visit IDOT’s website.