PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Scheduled bridge inspections will begin on Monday, July 19.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), crews will inspect the bridge over Kickapoo Creek and the BNSF Railroad on I-474. The inspection will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Monday to Friday.

Drivers should prepare for delays in the area, as one lane will be closed during the work.

Information on additional projects is available on IDOT’s website.