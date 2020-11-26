EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation warns it will be closing a ramp in East Peoria next week.
The ramp from eastbound Washington Street just south of the river road intersection to I-74 will close Monday.
IDOT crews are doing ramp work that entire week. Drivers should prepare for delays in the area.
Latest Headlines
- With recommendations to not travel this holiday season, Wildlife Prairie Park offers families the chance to spend this Thanksgiving outside, and closer to home
- Hundreds turn out for Chocolate Turkey 5k Race 2020
- Former dog owner sleeps at animal shelters, comforting pets waiting for forever homes
- Road Construction causing changes to a CityLink bus route
- IDOT to work on East Peoria I-74 ramp next week