IDOT to work on East Peoria I-74 ramp next week

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation warns it will be closing a ramp in East Peoria next week.

The ramp from eastbound Washington Street just south of the river road intersection to I-74 will close Monday.

IDOT crews are doing ramp work that entire week. Drivers should prepare for delays in the area.

