IDPH: 2 people from Peoria County dies from COVID-19, Illinois total death toll 12,193

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health Sunday reported 7,178 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 57 additional deaths.

In WMBD’s viewing area, a female in her 90s from Fulton County, a male in his 80s from Knox County, a male in his 80s from LaSalle County, a woman in her 80s from Logan County, and two people from Peoria County — a female in her 90s and a man in his 50s died from the virus.

The state’s total cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday is 720,114 including a total of 12,193 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,740 specimens for a total of 10,431,018.

As of last night, 5,858 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,185 patients were in the ICU and 723 COVID-19 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases from Nov. 22-28 is 10.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 22-28 is 12.1%.