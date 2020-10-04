IDPH: 7 COVID-19 related deaths in central Illinois Saturday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health released its COVID-19 update on Saturday which included seven deaths in central Illinois.

Three women died from the virus in Tazewell County, along with one man.

One woman was in her 60s, the second in her 80s, the last in her 90s.

There was also a man in his 80s that passed away in Tazewell County.

Livingston County saw one COVID-19 related death on Saturday, a man in his 60s.

Peoria County saw two deaths. A man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s.

The IDPH does not specify if these individuals were in a long-term care facility.