IDPH adjusting COVID-19 mobile testing schedule

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In an effort to make one of the largest COVID-19 testing infrastructures in
the country more easily accessible for residents, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH)
is fine-tuning its targeted mobile testing operations.
This is in response to a decline in the number of people utilizing state-supported testing sites and in preparation for the next phases of the pandemic response.
“By focusing on taking testing to where people are, we hope to increase the number of people
being tested for COVID-19,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Testing is important to
quickly identify individuals with COVID-19 to stop further spread of the virus. Our test
positivity rate is currently low, and one way to keep it low is to identify infected individuals as
quickly as possible so contact tracing efforts can identify close contacts who may have been
exposed and have them quarantine so the virus does not spread further.”
Due to changes in public demand, the days of operation for the State community-based testing
sites are being adjusted. These changes will go into effect on Thursday, March 18.
The new days of operation are as follows:
- Arlington Heights: Arlington Racetrack, 2000 W. Euclid Ave. Mon-Wed-Fri-Sat 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Auburn Gresham: 7938 S. Halsted St. Mon-Wed-Fri-Sat 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Aurora: 2450 N. Farnsworth Ave. Mon-Wed-Fri-Sat 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Bloomington: 1106 Interstate Dr. Mon-Wed-Fri-Sat 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Champaign: Market Place Shopping, 2000 N. Neil St. Mon-Wed-Fri-Sat 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- East St. Louis: St. Clair Square 134 St. Clair Square Mon-Wed-Fri-Sat 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Harwood Heights: 6959 W. Forest Preserve Rd. Mon-Wed-Fri-Sat 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Peoria: Peoria Civic Center Fulton Street parking lot Mon-Wed-Fri-Sat 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Rockford: 1321 Sandy Hollow Rd. Mon-Wed-Fri-Sat 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Waukegan: 102 W. Water St. Mon-Wed-Fri-Sat 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.