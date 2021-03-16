IDPH adjusting COVID-19 mobile testing schedule

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 23: A sign alerts residents to a mobile COVID-19 testing site set up on a vacant lot in the Austin neighborhood on June 23, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The site is one of four mobile testing sites, two community-based sites and two first-responder-focused sites being implemented by the city. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In an effort to make one of the largest COVID-19 testing infrastructures in

the country more easily accessible for residents, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH)

is fine-tuning its targeted mobile testing operations.

This is in response to a decline in the number of people utilizing state-supported testing sites and in preparation for the next phases of the pandemic response.

“By focusing on taking testing to where people are, we hope to increase the number of people

being tested for COVID-19,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Testing is important to

quickly identify individuals with COVID-19 to stop further spread of the virus. Our test

positivity rate is currently low, and one way to keep it low is to identify infected individuals as

quickly as possible so contact tracing efforts can identify close contacts who may have been

exposed and have them quarantine so the virus does not spread further.”

Due to changes in public demand, the days of operation for the State community-based testing

sites are being adjusted. These changes will go into effect on Thursday, March 18.

The new days of operation are as follows: