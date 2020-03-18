IDPH announces 128 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, no new cases in Tri-County area

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Peria, Tazewell and Woodford Counties declared an emergency declaration.

The Illinois Department of Public Health Wednesday announced 128 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed across Illinois. IDPH said an additional 20 people at the long-term care facility in DuPage County tested positive, bringing the total to 42.

The facility now has 30 residents and 12 staff members infected with the virus. There’s now a total of 288 cases in 17 counties, occurring in patients ages 9 to 91.

Peoria Health Care Officials Wednesday said there are no new confirmed cases in the Tri-County area as the total remains at four.

If you don’t have a primary care doctor call 2-1-1

