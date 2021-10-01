IDPH announces 18,735 new cases of COVID-19 in last week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 18,735 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus including 236 additional deaths since reporting last Friday.

More than 81% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 64% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.

Of Illinois’ total population, almost 68% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 53% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,630,864 cases, including 25,017 deaths. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Since reporting on Friday, Sept. 24, laboratories have reported 842,141 specimens for a total of 32,034,910.

Yesterday, IDPH reported 180,411 COVID-19 tests; the highest one-day total of COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of last night, 1,833 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 447 patients were in the ICU and 236 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total test from Sept. 24-30, 2021 is 2.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 24-30, 2021 is 2.8%.

A total of 14,571,537 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,754 doses.

Since reporting on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, 159,278 doses were reported administered in Illinois.