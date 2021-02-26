IDPH announces 2,441 new cases of COVID-19, 55 additional deaths

Thursday marked second highest reported amount of vaccines administered to date at 102,670

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,441 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 55 additional deaths on Friday, Feb. 26.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,183,667 cases.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,256 specimens for a total of 17,988,085.

As of last night, 1,393 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 336 patients were in the ICU and 174 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Feb. 19–25 is 2.5%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 19–25 is 2.7%.

A total of 2,726,745 vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 444,500 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,171,245.

A total of 2,543,620 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 307,382 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 68,988 doses.