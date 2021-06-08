IDPH announces 365 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 365 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 11 additional deaths.

In addition, more than 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,385,854 cases, including 22,974 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 36,408 specimens for a total of 24,949,758.

As of last night, 791 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 226 patients were in the ICU and 117 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 1-7 is 1.1%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 1-7 is 1.3%.

A total of 11,708,874 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. 

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 42,852 doses. 

Yesterday, 44,174 doses were reported administered in Illinois. 

