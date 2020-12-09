IDPH announces 8,256 new cases of coronavirus, 179 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 8,256 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 179 additional deaths. 

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 812,430 cases, including 13,666 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,737 specimens for a total 11,367,345. 

As of last night, 5,284 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 1,176 patients were in the ICU and 647 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Dec. 2 –8 is 9.6%.  

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 2 – 8 is 11.4%.

