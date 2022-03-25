SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed the closure of 10 community-based COVID-19 testing sites Friday.

According to an Illinois State press release, the closure is due to the sharp drop in the demand for COVID-19 testing services, and the anticipated end of federal funding. Each site is currently seeing fewer than 50 individuals a day.

All 10 testing sites, including the ones at Peoria and in Bloomington, are expected to close on March 31. Reditus Labs, which operates the Bloomington site, reported on the closure of the sites Wednesday.

IDPH established the drive-thru community-based testing sites in April 2020 and has carried out more than 1.5 million tests throughout its operation. At their peak in November 2020, more than 1,040 tests were conducted at each site daily.

Of the 10 testing sites, five offered vaccinations. IDPH reports that almost 8,800 doses of vaccines have been administered at the sites.

IDPH stated that there are many options for those looking for tests, including the free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government, the statewide network of federally qualified health centers, and SHIELD saliva testing sites that are available around the state.

Anyone looking to get free COVID-19 tests from the federal government can go to www.COVIDtests.gov.

Anyone looking for more Illinois COVID-19 data can go to IDPH’s website.