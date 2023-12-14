CHICAGO (WMBD)– The Illinois Dept. of Public Health (IDPH) is encouraging healthcare facilities to adopt mitigation efforts as respiratory viruses are on the rise in Illinois.

An IDPH news release states that 51 counties, or half the counties in the state of Illinois are currently at medium or high levels for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

IDPH is encouraging hospitals to adopt facility-wide masking and screening of patients for counties with a high level of COVID-19 patients.

“With the alarming rise in respiratory viruses we are seeing across the state and the country, IDPH is recommending healthcare facilities take precautions to reduce the spread of these viruses and protect their patients, staffs and visitors,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.

He continued, “We are most concerned with healthcare facilities in counties with elevated respiratory virus transmission and hospitalization levels and recommend masking in patient care areas, especially in emergency departments and areas caring for patients who are immunocompromised.”

Current respiratory illness data from IDPH can be accessed here.