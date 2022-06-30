CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced that Illinois is receiving an immediate allocation of monkeypox virus vaccinations from the national stockpile.

As part of a national strategy to address the ongoing outbreak of monkeypox, Illinois will receive 4,491 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine. IDPH will initially receive 1,291 doses, while the Chicago Department of Public Health will receive a separate initial allocation of 3,200 doses.

Federal authorities said the number of vaccinations available will increase substantially in the next few months. The CDC said testing capacity will be ramped up as well.

There have been 46 reported cases of probable monkeypox in Illinois thus far, said the CDC. A majority of these cases were reported within the city of Chicago, and the rest were reported in Cook, DuPage, Kane, and Lake counties.

Nationally, there have been 351 cases reported to the CDC since the first confirmed case on May 18.

The doses distributed to IDPH will be available in counties that have reported at least one case of monkeypox. It will be designated for those at higher risk of exposure, such as those who have had close contact with a confirmed case.

Like COVID-19, monkeypox can be spread through respiratory droplets in close settings such as homes and healthcare settings. Both viruses can be killed by common household disinfectants.

Unlike the COVID-19 virus, however, monkeypox can be transmitted through bodily fluids, open sore, or shared items such as clothes and bedding that have come in contact with bodily fluids or sores from a confirmed case.

Monkeypox virus is a disease that does not spread easily between people without close contact, and the threat of monkeypox to the general U.S. population remains low.

For more information, check out the CDC’s website.