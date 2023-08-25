CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting rising levels of COVID-19 activity in the state.

Even as all 102 Illinois counties remained at a low level for COVID-19 related hospital admissions, the IDPH said it has detected a rise in COVID-19 activity in the state as of the middle of August.

The IDPH said it will continue to monitor COVID-19 data as well as monitor other respiratory viruses, such as the flu and RSV ahead of the fall and winter seasons.

“Although hospitalization rates and deaths from COVID-19 remain low, it is important for our residents to know that we are seeing rising COVID-19 activity across Illinois,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.

Vohra said that the Illinois Wastewater Surveillance System has indicated moderate COVID activity across all sampling regions in Illinois.

“IDPH is closely monitoring COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, emerging variants, and a broad range of respiratory illnesses including flu and RSV,” Vohra said. “As we approach the fall, our residents will have access to a number of tools, including updated shots and treatments, that can help us avoid another ‘tripledemic.’ Please contact your primary care provider to learn about the options available to protect you and your loved ones this upcoming respiratory season.”

The IDPH said the CDC is expected to issue more guidance in September on the new COVID-19 boosters for fall.

To learn more about COVID-19 activity in Illinois, visit the IDPH website.