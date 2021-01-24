IDPH reports 3,292 new COVID-19 cases, 40 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,292 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 40 additional deaths.

In WMBD’s viewing area a total of four people died. The deaths included a male from Knox County in his 70s, a female in her 70s and a male in his 70s from McHenry County, and one male in his 70s from McLean County.

As of today, the IDPH is reporting a total of 1,101,819 cases, including 18,750 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 90,138 specimens for a total 15,409,832.

As of last night, 2,994 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 617 patients were in the ICU and 321 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total test from Jan. 17–23 is 4.8%. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan.17–23 is 6%.

As of last night, 1,112,725 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. 

Approximately 524,050 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,636,775. 

IDPH is currently reporting a total of 681,473 vaccines administered, including 106,274 for long-term care facilities.

Yesterday, a total of 23,653 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 27,776 doses. 

