IDPH reports a single-day record of 7,899 new positive cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Nearly 8,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 in a single day, breaking another single-day record this week, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Saturday, IDPH released a report showing 7,899 people tested positive for the virus, including 46 more deaths. In our viewing area, a female in her 60s from LaSalle County died from the virus. Another female in her 80s from McLean County also died, according to the IDPH.

To date, 410,300 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 9,757 have died.