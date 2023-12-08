CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Friday that there has been an elevated level of COVID-19 hospitalizations in 44 counties as the holidays are approaching.

COVID-19 hospitalizations indicate that 39 Illinois counties are at medium level and five counties are at high level. The data, as of the week ending Nov. 25, indicates an increase of 20% over the previous week.

There has also been an increase in broad acute respiratory virus, which includes COVID-19, flu, and RSV, hospitalizations in the state.

“As we anticipated, we are seeing an increase in respiratory viruses – including COVID-19, flu, and RSV – both in Illinois and across the nation,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “IDPH

is closely working with our health partners to educate the public, monitor our hospital capacity,

and develop effective mitigation strategies as we experience this surge. One of those strategies is our new Infectious Disease Surveillance Report, an easy-to-use, interactive dashboard that provides vital information to keep our residents safe.”

The IDPH also announced it has launched a new, weekly Infectious Respiratory Disease Surveillance Dashboard that will be updated weekly on Fridays after 3 p.m. The dashboard gives the public access to the latest data on hospital visits, seasonal trends, lab test positivity, and demographic data.

Dr. Vohra is encouraging holiday hosts to enhance the safety of their guests by providing proper indoor ventilation, encouraging good hand hygiene, and reminding their guests to cover their coughs and sneezes.

If you are experiencing symptoms of a respiratory virus, such as coughing, sneezing, sore throat, a runny nose, or fever, it is best to get tested and stay home to keep the virus from spreading, Dr. Vohra said.

To view the Illinois Infectious Respiratory Surveillance Dashboard, click here.