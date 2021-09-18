IEPA helps hundreds dispose of hazardous waste at Expo Gardens

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County teamed up with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to help people safely sort and dispose of hazardous household products at the Expo Gardens, Saturday, Sept. 18.
Peoria County’s Sustainability Coordinator, Becca Cottrell, said anything flammable, corrosive, or toxic is dangerous and illegal to put in a landfill. She said these events give people a safe way to get rid of these materials. She also encourages people to be more aware of using hazardous materials.
“It’s important that when people are buying hazardous materials like lawn chemicals, drain cleaner, oil-based paints, that you’re buying what you’re going to use and use it for its intended purpose so that we don’t have as much to dispose of,” Cottrell said.
IEPA lists hazardous materials that can or cannot be collected for disposal.
Accepted Materials:
- Acids and corrosives
- Oil-based paints
- Paint thinners
- Mercury (thermometers too!)
- Hobby paints & chemicals
- Lawn chemicals
- Insecticides
- Herbicides
- Pesticides
- Solvents
- Aerosol paints
- Pool Chemicals
- Used motor oil
- Antifreeze
- Old gasoline
- Fluorescent lamp bulbs
- Household batteries
- Unwanted medications
- Cleaning products
Non-Accepted Materials:
- Latex paint
- Agricultural, Business, or Institutional wastes
- Ammunition
- Biological waste
- Propane tanks
- Fire extinguishers
- Smoke detectors
- Explosives
- Fireworks
- Lead-acid batteries
- Cell phones
- Electronics
- Needles or sharps
- Controlled substances
- Tires
- Appliances
Almost 700 appointments were made for the drive-through collection event. Cottrell said the next collection will be in two years.