IEPA helps hundreds dispose of hazardous waste at Expo Gardens

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County teamed up with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to help people safely sort and dispose of hazardous household products at the Expo Gardens, Saturday, Sept. 18.

Peoria County’s Sustainability Coordinator, Becca Cottrell, said anything flammable, corrosive, or toxic is dangerous and illegal to put in a landfill. She said these events give people a safe way to get rid of these materials. She also encourages people to be more aware of using hazardous materials.

“It’s important that when people are buying hazardous materials like lawn chemicals, drain cleaner, oil-based paints, that you’re buying what you’re going to use and use it for its intended purpose so that we don’t have as much to dispose of,” Cottrell said.

IEPA lists hazardous materials that can or cannot be collected for disposal.

Accepted Materials:

Acids and corrosives

Oil-based paints

Paint thinners

Mercury (thermometers too!)

Hobby paints & chemicals

Lawn chemicals

Insecticides

Herbicides

Pesticides

Solvents

Aerosol paints

Pool Chemicals

Used motor oil

Antifreeze

Old gasoline

Fluorescent lamp bulbs

Household batteries

Unwanted medications

Cleaning products

Non-Accepted Materials:

Latex paint

Agricultural, Business, or Institutional wastes

Ammunition

Biological waste

Propane tanks

Fire extinguishers

Smoke detectors

Explosives

Fireworks

Lead-acid batteries

Cell phones

Electronics

Needles or sharps

Controlled substances

Tires

Appliances

Almost 700 appointments were made for the drive-through collection event. Cottrell said the next collection will be in two years.

