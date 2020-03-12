IESA Wrestling State Tournament canceled after coronavirus concerns

DEKALB, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Elementary School Association Wrestling State Tournament has been canceled after coronavirus concerns.

The tournament was set for Friday and Saturday at Northern Illinois University in Dekalb.

The university says it’s working with state and local health agencies and following World Health Organization guidelines. Both agencies recommend restricting events with more than 50 to 250 people.

NIU also announced on Wednesday an extension to spring break and a temporary switch to modified courses.