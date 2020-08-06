Ignite Peoria continues to showcase local arts and makers scene through a virtual event

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The annual arts and makers festival Ignite Peoria is going virtual this year.

The event highlights creativity and showcases the Peoria art scene and its makers.

“This is just essential to what makes Peoria, Peoria, and the Greater Peoria region — our arts, our culture, and the makers community and this is really a calling card for this area,” said Jenn Gordon, executive director of ArtsPartners of Central Illinois.

On Saturday, people can tune in and watch streamed performances, demonstrations, DIY projects, and videos.

“What Ignite Peoria does is it brings that up to the surface,” said Gordon. “It reminds people that even though we’ve kind of been in this temporary shutdown with a lot of the different arts and cultural venues, that people are still making. They are still creating and honestly, there’s no time better than to start doing that right now.”

For the festival’s seventh year, organizers said they wanted to take on the challenge of making this year’s virtual event as hands-on, interactive, and accessible as possible.

“To be able to problem-solve this specific challenge is really in the spirit of what Ignite Peoria is. It’s putting your creative juices to work and enjoying that creative problem-solving process,” said Gordon.

The festival begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8 on the Ignite Peoria website and Facebook page.

Streamed performances will start at noon, followed by a makerfest stream starting at 3 p.m.

