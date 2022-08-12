PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After the pandemic paused it for three years, Peoria’s largest arts and makers festival is back on Saturday at the Peoria Civic Center.

Launched in 2014, Ignite Peoria showcases hundreds of local makers, artists, musicians, dancers and innovators for an interactive day of fun. The event also features two performance stages and a live professional fashion photo shoot.

The festival is presented by ArtsPartners of Central Illinois, a local nonprofit promoting the arts.

“It really is a testament to the resiliency of the arts groups and makers groups post-pandemic… The pandemic did not squash our arts and cultural community here in Peoria, we are alive and well,” said Jenn Gordon, executive director of ArtsPartners Central Illinois.

Gordon said the festival is meant to bring out your creative side.

“Creativity is massively important… Getting your kids here, seeing what inspires them, what really ignites their passion and sparks their creativity, and then helping them connect with that group or organization throughout the year, so they can continue to foster their creative skills,” she said.

A special area of the festival, Sensory Ignite, is dedicated to those with sensory sensitivities. Community resource organizations like Easterseals will also be on hand.

“We want to be able to bring the festivals to individuals who might feel overwhelmed if they came into the main exhibit hall space. So now there is quieter space where you can still do hands-on, interactive activities,” she said.

Ignite Peoria is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Peoria Civic Center. Admission is free.