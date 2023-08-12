PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois’s premiere arts and makers fest returned to Peoria.

Thousands of people came out to the Peoria Civic Center on Saturday for this year’s Ignite Peoria Fest.

The event showcased local makers, musicians, and artists inspired by S.T.E.A.M.

This year saw the return of the All or Nothing Kustom Car and Bike Show.

Event coordinator Doctor Mae Gilliland Wright said there’s a little something for everyone.

“There is absolutely something here for everyone,” said Wright. “This is a steam-inspired event so as I said if you’re into drones you can try out the drone course if you like music you can go to the open mic stage and even read poetry if you want to, if you like cars this is absolutely the place to be today.”

The event was free for anyone, including vendors, to participate.