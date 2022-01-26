IHDA funding to develop supportive housing in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) Board announced Wednesday that more funding will be coming to supportive housing around the state.

According to a press release, IHDA will be giving more than $55.7 million worth of funding to 10 developments that contain 259 units of affordable housing for those at risk of homelessness, residents with physical challenges, mental health needs, and other vulnerable populations.

Madison Apartments III, a new four-story development in Peoria, will be receiving funding under the eighth round of funding for the IHDA’s Permanent Supportive Housing Development Program.

The apartments will be creating 16 studio and one-bedroom units sponsored by Phoenix Community Development Services and will provide housing and supportive services for homeless residents between 18 and 24 years old, many of whom will be aging out of the care of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

“My administration understands that affordable housing and accessible housing go hand in hand when it comes to supporting our residents,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “This $55 million investment to develop hundreds of new supportive units is the next step in our efforts to tackle housing instability for all Illinoisans, building on the $75 million affordable housing investment we made last summer and the hundreds of millions of dollars we’ve deployed to renters and homeowners in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The money for this funding was awarded by the Illinois Affordable Housing Trust Fund, the National Housing Trust Fund, and the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program. In addition, Authority-administered rental assistance was committed under the Long-Term Operating Support and HOME programs.