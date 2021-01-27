IHSA Board announces sports schedule for remainder of 2020-21

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The IHSA Board of Directors gave an updated sports schedule during a special meeting Wednesday.
IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said they hope to maximize opportunities to spring athletes in light of a canceled season last year.
“Ultimately, the Board adhered to its stated goals throughout the pandemic: providing an opportunity for every IHSA student-athlete to compete safely this year and maximizing opportunities for traditional IHSA spring sports after they lost their entire season a year ago,” Anderson said.
Here is the schedule the IHSA board approved for the rest of the school year:
|Sport
|IDPH Risk
|Practices Start
|Practice Dates
Before Games
|State Series
|End Date
|Boys/Girls Basketball
|Higher
|ASAP
|7 dates
|No State Series
|March 13
|Boys Swimming & Diving
|Lower
|ASAP
|7 dates
|No State Series
|March 13
|Dance
|Lower
|ASAP
|7 dates
|Virtual (2/27 & 3/6)
|March 13
|Cheerleading
|Lower
|ASAP
|7 dates
|Virtual (3/6 & 3/12)
|March 13
|Boys/Girls Bowling
|Lower
|ASAP
|7 dates
|No State Series
|March 13
|Girls Gymnastics
|Lower
|ASAP
|7 dates
|No State Series
|March 13
|Badminton
|Lower
|ASAP
|7 dates
|TBD
|April 3
|Boys Soccer
|Moderate
|March 1
|7 dates
|No State Series
|April 17
|Football
|Higher
|March 3
|1st Game March 19
|No State Series
|April 24
|Girls Volleyball
|Moderate
|March 8
|7 dates
|No State Series
|April 24
|Boys Gymnastics
|Lower
|March 15
|7 dates
|TBD
|May 22
|Boys/Girls Water Polo
|Moderate
|March 15
|7 dates
|TBD
|May 29
|Baseball
|Lower
|April 5
|7 dates
|TBD
|June 19
|Boys/Girls Lacrosse
|Higher
|April 5
|7 dates
|TBD
|June 19
|Girls Soccer
|Moderate
|April 5
|7 dates
|TBD
|June 19
|Softball
|Lower
|April 5
|7 dates
|TBD
|June 19
|Boys Tennis
|Lower
|April 5
|7 dates
|TBD
|June 19
|Boys/Girls Track & Field
|Lower
|April 5
|7 dates
|TBD
|June 19
|Boys Volleyball
|Moderate
|April 5
|7 dates
|TBD
|June 19
|Wrestling
|Higher
|April 19
|7 dates
|No State Series
|June 12
IHSA guidelines will require all student-athletes to participate in masks, except for swimming & diving, gymnasts on an apparatus and outdoor events where social distancing can occur. For all game personnel not participating in the contest to also wear masks and adhere to social distancing.