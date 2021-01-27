IHSA Board announces sports schedule for remainder of 2020-21

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The IHSA Board of Directors gave an updated sports schedule during a special meeting Wednesday.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said they hope to maximize opportunities to spring athletes in light of a canceled season last year.

“Ultimately, the Board adhered to its stated goals throughout the pandemic: providing an opportunity for every IHSA student-athlete to compete safely this year and maximizing opportunities for traditional IHSA spring sports after they lost their entire season a year ago,” Anderson said.

Here is the schedule the IHSA board approved for the rest of the school year:

Sport IDPH Risk Practices Start Practice Dates

Before Games State Series End Date Boys/Girls Basketball Higher ASAP 7 dates No State Series March 13 Boys Swimming & Diving Lower ASAP 7 dates No State Series March 13 Dance Lower ASAP 7 dates Virtual (2/27 & 3/6) March 13 Cheerleading Lower ASAP 7 dates Virtual (3/6 & 3/12) March 13 Boys/Girls Bowling Lower ASAP 7 dates No State Series March 13 Girls Gymnastics Lower ASAP 7 dates No State Series March 13 Badminton Lower ASAP 7 dates TBD April 3 Boys Soccer Moderate March 1 7 dates No State Series April 17 Football Higher March 3 1st Game March 19 No State Series April 24 Girls Volleyball Moderate March 8 7 dates No State Series April 24 Boys Gymnastics Lower March 15 7 dates TBD May 22 Boys/Girls Water Polo Moderate March 15 7 dates TBD May 29 Baseball Lower April 5 7 dates TBD June 19 Boys/Girls Lacrosse Higher April 5 7 dates TBD June 19 Girls Soccer Moderate April 5 7 dates TBD June 19 Softball Lower April 5 7 dates TBD June 19 Boys Tennis Lower April 5 7 dates TBD June 19 Boys/Girls Track & Field Lower April 5 7 dates TBD June 19 Boys Volleyball Moderate April 5 7 dates TBD June 19 Wrestling Higher April 19 7 dates No State Series June 12

IHSA guidelines will require all student-athletes to participate in masks, except for swimming & diving, gymnasts on an apparatus and outdoor events where social distancing can occur. For all game personnel not participating in the contest to also wear masks and adhere to social distancing.