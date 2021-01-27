IHSA Board announces sports schedule for remainder of 2020-21

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The IHSA Board of Directors gave an updated sports schedule during a special meeting Wednesday.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said they hope to maximize opportunities to spring athletes in light of a canceled season last year.

“Ultimately, the Board adhered to its stated goals throughout the pandemic: providing an opportunity for every IHSA student-athlete to compete safely this year and maximizing opportunities for traditional IHSA spring sports after they lost their entire season a year ago,” Anderson said.

Here is the schedule the IHSA board approved for the rest of the school year:

SportIDPH RiskPractices StartPractice Dates
Before Games		State SeriesEnd Date
Boys/Girls BasketballHigherASAP7 datesNo State SeriesMarch 13
Boys Swimming & DivingLowerASAP7 datesNo State SeriesMarch 13
DanceLowerASAP7 datesVirtual (2/27 & 3/6)March 13
CheerleadingLowerASAP7 datesVirtual (3/6 & 3/12)March 13
Boys/Girls BowlingLowerASAP7 datesNo State SeriesMarch 13
Girls GymnasticsLowerASAP7 datesNo State SeriesMarch 13
BadmintonLowerASAP7 datesTBDApril 3
Boys SoccerModerateMarch 17 datesNo State SeriesApril 17
FootballHigherMarch 31st Game March 19No State SeriesApril 24
Girls VolleyballModerateMarch 87 datesNo State SeriesApril 24
Boys GymnasticsLowerMarch 157 datesTBDMay 22
Boys/Girls Water PoloModerateMarch 157 datesTBDMay 29
BaseballLowerApril 57 datesTBDJune 19
Boys/Girls LacrosseHigherApril 57 datesTBDJune 19
Girls SoccerModerateApril 57 datesTBDJune 19
SoftballLowerApril 57 datesTBDJune 19
Boys TennisLowerApril 57 datesTBDJune 19
Boys/Girls Track & FieldLowerApril 57 datesTBDJune 19
Boys VolleyballModerateApril 57 datesTBDJune 19
WrestlingHigherApril 197 datesNo State SeriesJune 12

IHSA guidelines will require all student-athletes to participate in masks, except for swimming & diving, gymnasts on an apparatus and outdoor events where social distancing can occur. For all game personnel not participating in the contest to also wear masks and adhere to social distancing.

