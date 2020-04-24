IHSA boys, girls golf tournaments to remain in same locations after contract extension

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois High School Association board members voted to sign a five-year extension to keep boys and girls golf state finals in the same place.

The girls tournaments will take place in Decatur with the boys staying in Bloomington-Normal.

Assistant executive director, Matt Troha, says there were no alternate locations.

Troha says he is looking forward to tournaments this fall.

“We’ve had just such good experiences at both places, have some long-standing relationships in place, and you know, we’ve always done such a good job. We’ve always made our kids and tournaments a priority,” said Troha.

Troha says he doesn’t know yet if social distancing will be required for the tournaments during the fall. He says the students and staff always feel at home while playing the tournaments.

“We’ve had just such good experiences at both places, have some long-standing relationships in place, and you know, we’ve always done such a good job. We’ve always made our kids and tournaments a priority,” said Troha.