BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Cheerleaders from across the state headed to the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington to get their cheer on.

The top 101 high school cheerleading teams competed in the Illinois High School Association Competitive Cheerleading state finals.

On Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, all those teams are vying for a win. The teams competed in four classes: small, medium, large, and co-ed.

The estimated economic impact the finals have on Bloomington is $1.73M, with about 13,000 people in attendance.

Tickets to attend the event cost $12.