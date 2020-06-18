IHSA continues long history with Redbird Arena; nearly three decades

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Not only is the girl’s high school basketball tournament a tradition at Redbird Arena, it also has many benefits to the local economy bringing in thousands of fans every year.

Leaders from the IHSA, Illinois State University, and the Town of Normal gathered Thursday at the Redbird Arena to speak about the new three-year contract for the girl’s basketball state finals.

Once those three years are up the tournament will have been held at ISU for a little more than three decades.

Not only bringing pride to the sport, but also huge economic boosts for the community.

“We have hotels in both Normal and Bloomington as well as our restaurants and attractions and they do a great job at welcoming our visitors they put posters in the restaurants and hotels so anybody that walks into maybe a McDonalds will see that IHSA is here,” said CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Convention and Visitors Bureau, Crystal Howard.

Executive Director at IHSA Craig Anderson says the tournament will be open for bid again when the contract is up in three years, but leaders at ISU say there isn’t a better place for the championship.