TWIN CITIES, Ill. (WMBD) — After a year off, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Girls’ Basketball State Finals is back in Normal.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said it Is wonderful to be back at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University.

“It’s incredibly exciting, and I think that’s reflective of the excitement that we see with the girls…seeing the comradery shared between the students, their coaches, and their fan base,” he said.

Matt Hawkins, director of sports and market development at the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said Redbird Arena has hosted the competition for decades.

“It’s a prestigious thing, number one… It’s kind of become a strong tradition. It’s great seeing all the fans in the stands, a full house. Just the energy is what’s exciting to me,” he said.

Hawkins said the near 15,000 visitors to the area will bring an estimated economic impact of $1.2 million.

“We have those teams staying in our hotels and the fans, eating in our restaurants, going shopping in our shopping centers, getting gas, those kinds of things,” he explained.

Kenneth Davenport, managing partner of Ancho and Agave in Bloomington, said they have been booking many reservations for large groups.

“We get a lot of phone calls about it… parties of 10, 12, 20. We try to take as many as we can,” he said.

Hawkins said it is a win-win for the whole community.

“[It] positively impacts the community and increases the quality of life here for our residents,” he said.

Anderson said this year is unique because it is the 50th anniversary of Title IX legislation, which prohibits sex discrimination for schools receiving federal funding. He said Title IX has led to many gains for girls in sports, including the very first high school girls’ wrestling championship.

“The steps we have taken since that was signed into legislation, the advanced opportunities that we have for girls, and continue to offer… The implementation of sports and activities for girls across all sports is just something we are extremely proud of,” he said.

The competition ends Saturday, March 5.