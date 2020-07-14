IHSA to defer to state agencies on Return to Play guidelines

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois High School Association announced that it will let state agencies take the lead on how to implement Return to Play guidelines starting July 14.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said some of the recommendations from the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) conflicted with other directives coming from IDPH.

Anderson said giving state agencies like the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE), and the governor’s office control over implementation was the best way to prevent those conflicts from occurring again.

There is an unprecedented level of planning for this school year due to COVID-19, and we have come to understand that there needs to be a greater consistency between the guidelines for returning to learn and returning to interscholastic athletics,” Anderson said.

“Some of the recommendations by the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) and directives from IDPH have come into direct conflict with each other, especially as it relates to the use of masks by student-athletes. As a result, we feel it is important to let IDPH and ISBE provide a consistent direction for our membership moving forward. We will wait on direction from these organizations for further guidance on Return to Play plans for the 2020-21 school year.”

The Phase 4 Return To Play Guidelines went through an amendatory process to emphasize wearing masks while playing sports and ended practices that require physical contact.

Anderson noted that letting sports play during the Fall all depends on how willing the state is to follow safety guidelines.

“We still believe there is a path to conducting high school athletics in the fall, like the majority of states surrounding Illinois plan to do,” said Anderson. “To make that happen, it’s important that we allow IDPH, ISBE, and the governor’s office to take the lead on ensuring the safest and most consistent protocols.”

