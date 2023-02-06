WASHINGTON (WMBD) — US Rep. Mary Miller (IL-15) announced Monday that she will not be attending President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night due to his “record of lying to the American people.”

According to a press release from her office, Rep. Miller will not be attending the address because she believes that President Biden has acted deceptively while in office.

“Joe Biden’s presidency has been filled with lie after lie, especially lies about the border being secure, inflation being temporary, and the DOJ targeting parents for attending school board meetings,” said Miller. “I will not be attending Biden’s State of the Union to listen to him lie about the damage he has caused to our country while the left-wing media and members of Congress applaud his lies.”

The list of things Miller classifies as “lies” by the Biden administration include the security risk of the Chinese balloon that passed over the country, the recent location of classified documents at Biden’s home, and gas and energy prices.

Miller’s press release announced that she will be giving her guest ticket to Air Force Colonel (Ret) Mark A. Hurley of Sherman, IL.

“[Hurley] retired from the military because of Biden’s unjust COVID vaccine mandate,” said Miller. “Biden used the COVID vaccine mandate as a political purge to force the best and the brightest out of our military, and Biden has still failed to provide accountability for his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan more than two years ago.”

Hurley released a statement shared by Rep. Miller’s office as well.

“It’s an honor to be able to personally thank Congresswoman Miller and Speaker McCarthy for their efforts to end the COVID vaccine requirement for military members. These legislative leaders continued the battle we did not have time to complete through our normal chain of command,” said Col. Hurley. “We are truly grateful for the thousands of military careers they have saved.”

The press release did not specify whether Col. Hurley would be attending the address or protesting the event with Rep. Miller.