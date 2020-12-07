IL GOP chairman stepping down from role

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Illinois Republican Party’s Chairman, Tim Schneider, is stepping down from his role.

A committee within the Illinois GOP State Central Committee will now choose a new chairman, scheduled to be done in the next few weeks.

Schneider claimed during the 2020 election cycle that the Illinois Republican Party helped defeat Gov. Pritzker’s progressive income tax, defended U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis (R) IL-13, and stopped Justice Tom Kilbride from being retained on the Illinois Supreme Court.

Schneider said now the party should aim at regaining the Governor’s mansion in 2022.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead this party for the past six years. The Illinois Republican Party is an important force for change in a state that so desperately needs it. During my tenure, the ILGOP has stood for reform – term limits, fair maps, and the end to the rampant corruption plaguing our state. And we were united around our conservative values of smaller government, lower taxes, and personal responsibility,” Schneider said. “I believe the ILGOP is in a great position to take this momentum and regain the Governor’s mansion, win a US Senate seat, win majority control of the Supreme Court for the first time, and put up a strong fight in other races up and down the ballot in 2022.”



Chairman Schneider was unanimously elected Chairman of the Illinois Republican Party in May 2014. Schneider was re-elected to a second four-year term in May 2018. The term concludes in May 2022.



Chairman Schneider selected the following State Central Committee members to serve on a committee that will recommend a process and timeline for choosing a successor Chairman at the party’s next meeting on January 9, 2021.



Mike Bigger – 18th Congressional District (Chairman)

Char Foss-Eggemann – 9th Congressional District

Fred Floreth – 13th Congressional District

Judy Diekelman – 2nd Congressional District



Schneider will serve as Chairman until the full State Central Committee chooses his successor.