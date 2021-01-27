IL Lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

06-08-36-38-43

(six, eight, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Pick Three-Midday

9-5-4, Fireball: 4

(nine, five, four; Fireball: four)

Pick Three-Evening

1-2-9, Fireball: 3

(one, two, nine; Fireball: three)

Pick Four-Midday

6-7-4-7, Fireball: 6

(six, seven, four, seven; Fireball: six)

Pick Four-Evening

6-0-4-5, Fireball: 8

(six, zero, four, five; Fireball: eight)

Lucky Day Lotto

09-28-35-41-43

(nine, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

Mega Millions

29-49-56-66-67, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 3

(twenty-nine, forty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-six, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

