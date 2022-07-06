BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Major improvements could soon get underway on a major state highway in the City of Bloomington.

Next week, the city and officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will hold an informational meeting open to the public.

According to the public works director for the City of Bloomington, Kevin Kothe, it’s in regard to an improvement project to Illinois State Route 9 from the city’s west-side near Market Street to the city’s east-side near Central Illinois Regional Airport.

Kothe said the project was started and planned before COVID-19, but this has been the first meeting since the pandemic.

Currently, Kothe said some tentative improvements include improved sidewalk access for cyclists and pedestrians, resurfacing of sidewalks and roadways as well as improved signage and traffic signals.

“It’ll be a multi-year project in probably several phases, maybe four or five phases in which work will be done, but it will have a big impact on the community as they make these improvements,” Kothe said.

Kothe adds the project could also improve safety near schools by shifting the state route east a couple of streets.

“One of the big things with this project is also the current Route 9 follows a path along Lee Street which goes next to Bent Elementary School and with this project they’re looking to move the state route from Lee Street over to Center Street,” Kothe said.

The meeting takes place Wednesday, July 13 at Bloomington Junior High School from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Anyone living along the Route 9 corridor is invited to attend and ask questions regarding maps and plans to be presented.