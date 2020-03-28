Illinois State University students will still get hands-on training during school closure

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Graduating Illinois State University students will still get their hands-on learning experience during the pandemic.

The university closed its doors in mid-March for safety reasons due to COVID-19 concerns.

The closure caused concerns on whether students who required immersed learning, such as nursing and education students, would be able to finish their clinicals and training.

Eric Jome, director of media relations at ISU, said the university is working with students on a one-to-one basis to provide alternative experiences.

“Because of a lot of the online experiences of schools, people that are doing student teaching are going to be able to participate in those kinds of things,” Jome said. “Also nursing clinicals, there may be online options and there may also be continued clinical options within healthcare settings.”

Jome said the university is prioritizing keeping students on track for their courses so they will not fall behind and is also providing alternate arrangements for them to fulfill certain requirements.

He said due to the circumstances affecting the entire education system, certain exceptions will be made for students.

“This is something that is beyond the control of any of us,” Jome said. “So nobody is going to be penalized for not being able to fulfill special requirements.”

Jome said he believes adjustments will have to be made across the board and there will be a shift in the way things are accepted.