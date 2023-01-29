Deputies said it was about 28 degrees outside when they found the child, who had been in the outdoor kennel all night. (Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A traffic stop led to an arrest for unlawful possession of a weapon early Sunday morning.

According to a Peoria Police press release, a traffic stop was conducted on the 900 block of S. Western where officers found probable cause to search the vehicle.

Three occupants in the car were also searched by police. A loaded handgun was found on the person of the front-seat passenger.

31-year-old Robert Shorty was taken into custody and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession of a concealed firearm with no FOID.

Shorty has been transported to Peoria County Jail.