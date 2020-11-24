Illini Bluffs School District #327 classes moved online after Thanksgiving break

GLASFORD Ill.- Illini Bluffs School District announces Monday that all classes will move online in response the the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Superintendent Dr. Roger Alvey posted on the district’s Facebook page Monday afternoon. The post says the school district made adjustments to keep in-person learning going, but it’s getting too difficult to manage.

All classes will be moved online for two weeks following Thanksgiving break on December 1st. Classes will still be in-person Tuesday, so teachers can prepare students for remote learning.