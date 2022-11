After beating out fellow incumbent Rodney Davis in the primary for IL-15, U.S. Rep. Mary Miller is seeking reelection against Democratic opponent Paul Lange.

Miller is a freshman representative who faced a hard primary against Rep. Rodney Davis (IL-13) after redistricting drew them into the same race. She was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, to which many attribute her win.

Lange had no competitor in the primary and is a first time candidate.