Illinois 17 bridge to be washed starting Wednesday, lanes closed

LACON, Ill. (WMBD) — Lanes will close on the Illinois 17 bridge starting June 9 for washing.

Lanes will be closed on the bridge from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for approximately three days starting on June 9.

IDOT wants drivers to expect delays while the work is being done and encourages those who are able to take alternate routes to avoid congestion.

This work is part of IDOT’s plans to wash several district 4 bridges. Those include:

McClugage Bridge (U.S. 150), East Peoria

Illinois 18 bridge, Henry

Illinois 17 bridge, Lacon

Bob Michel Bridge (Illinois 40), Peoria

Cedar Street Bridge (Illinois 116/8), Peoria

Shade-Lohmann (Interstate 474), Creve Coeur/Bartonville

Scott Lucas Bridge (U.S. 136), Havana

IDOT also reminds drivers to “pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.”