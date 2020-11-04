Illinois 17th Congressional race comes down to the wire, Bustos declares victory

ROCK, ISLAND, Ill.– A late surge in votes leads the incumbent in the race for Illinois’ 17th district congressional seat to declare victory.

Democrat Cheri Bustos leads Republican challenger, Esther Joy King, by 11,267 votes with all but six precincts reporting. The race has swayed back and forth the entire night.

The race has not been called by the Associated Press, but if the vote total holds it would be the fifth term for Bustos.

“Together, we have fought to protect and expand access to health care, rebuild our economy, strengthen our infrastructure and make our part of Illinois better for hardworking families. Tonight, thanks to your support, we will continue that fight for our communities, for our state and for our nation,” said Bustos.

King has not conceded the race as of early Wednesday morning.

