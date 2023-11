PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– One of the busiest roads in Pekin will be closed for railroad repairs.

An IDOT news release states that the railroad crossing between Third and Winter Streets in Pekin will be closed starting Nov. 6.

Illinois and Midland Railroad will replace and update the crossing.

Repairs are expected to last until Nov. 10. A detour will be posted.

Motorists are encouraged to expect delays and allow extra time for traversal as well as paying attention to workers and equipment in the area.