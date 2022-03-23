BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington police are issuing a warning to Twin Cities drivers.

Bloomington-Normal recently hit by a string of catalytic converter thefts as reports of people stealing those car parts are on the rise nationwide.

According to State Farm, Illinois ranks third in the us for catalytic converter thefts claims and since 2019 the company has seen a 313% increase in the number of claims paid in Illinois. State Farm Brand Promotion Specialist, Heather Paul said it’s an alarming trend and thieves take converters for metals.

“It’s very quick and easy for someone for someone to get underneath your vehicle unscrew your catalytic converter or cut it off and then take it to a parts or salvage yard for quick money and it can be up to $1,000,” Paul said.

In 2021, State Farm paid claims on 1,985 catalytic converter theft claims in Illinois at a tune of about $2.5 million than they did in 2019.

“We had $640,000 in claims for the state of Illinois in 2019 compared to in 2021, $3.1 million dollars,” Paul said.

Paul said anyone can fall victim to the theft and if the part gets stolen, it can be costly to replace.

“They’re targeting businesses, they’re targeting churches, they’re targeting auto dealerships,” Paul said.

Bloomington Police said right now owners of certain cars should be on higher alert than others.

“The major target right now is the Mitsubishi Outlanders, those models have been involved with over 50% of our thefts or reported thefts,” said Sergeant John Fermon.

Fermon was unsure of why thieves are targeting these makes of cars, and said the crime can happen anywhere. It’s most common for the crime to occur from midnight to 5 a.m.

“If you see a hacksaw or some other saw at 3a.m. and someone’s underneath a vehicle, make sure you call us. That will prevent crimes and we can arrest offenders,” Fermon said.

He said if drivers have a garage to park in it and if not to park in a well lit area near the closest entrance to a building.

Other ways people can avoid falling victim to the crime are installing motion activated lights or cameras near where they park their car(s) or installing a security device underneath their car that makes it harder to cut the catalytic converter out.