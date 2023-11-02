PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced Illinois 8 (Southport Road) is set to reopen Nov. 3.

An IDOT news release shows that Southport Road between Taylor Road in Edwards and Heinz Lane in Peoria County is opening after multiyear construction.

Illinois 8 has been realigned and the bridge over BNSF railroad has been replaced. The new road and bridge are now wider, improving safety and traffic flow.

In addition, the intersection at Powder Mill Road has new and improved sightlines for Illinois 8 traffic.