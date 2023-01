SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– The House Executive Committee passed a bill protecting abortion rights and gender-affirming care that is now heading to the full house for a vote.

The bill protects abortion care providers and people coming from out of state for an abortion from any legal troubles.

The bill would allow people access to over-the-counter birth control pills. The proposal also requires insurance providers to cover the cost of abortion and gender affirming care.

This story will be updated.